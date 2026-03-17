London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.3% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $239,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $736.26 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $450.13 and a 52 week high of $774.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $694.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.86. The company has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 price objective (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $693.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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