London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 335.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

Further Reading

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