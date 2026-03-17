London Co. of Virginia Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Paychex were worth $192,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Paychex by 61.4% during the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 28,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,938.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 240,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,384,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,820,000 after buying an additional 249,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

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Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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