London Co. of Virginia Buys 1,206,122 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4,141.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,122 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Equitable were worth $62,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 64.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -22.41%.

Equitable announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Equitable from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $323,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 55,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,845.95. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,834,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,945 shares in the company, valued at $30,166,059. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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