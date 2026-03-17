Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arcosa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $7,884,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 74.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 29.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 138,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Arcosa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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