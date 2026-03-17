Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 48,989 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,989 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.10% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5,584.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 33,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $441,925.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,636.29. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Select Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

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Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

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