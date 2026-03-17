Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $3 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Stock Up 2.3%

GLW stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $162.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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