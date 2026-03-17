Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $3.81 Million in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,743,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

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iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $109.83.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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