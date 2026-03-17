Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $2.39 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 107.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,854 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Trending Headlines about Southwest Airlines

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Southwest Airlines Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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