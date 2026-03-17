Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 235.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,094.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 312.5% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on General Mills from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.47%.

More General Mills News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

Positive Sentiment: General Mills reintroduced the La Tiara taco-shell brand, expanding it nationally and creating local jobs — a revenue/brand-growth positive that could help longer-term topline. General Mills Reintroduces La Tiara

General Mills reintroduced the La Tiara taco-shell brand, expanding it nationally and creating local jobs — a revenue/brand-growth positive that could help longer-term topline. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised near-term quarter estimates for Q2 2027 and Q2 2028 (small EPS increases), providing a minor offset to broader cuts and signaling pockets of improvement in parts of the year. (Zacks Research reports)

Zacks Research slightly raised near-term quarter estimates for Q2 2027 and Q2 2028 (small EPS increases), providing a minor offset to broader cuts and signaling pockets of improvement in parts of the year. (Zacks Research reports) Neutral Sentiment: General Mills reports Q1 results this Wednesday before the open; previews flag likely revenue and EPS pressure from promotions, cost headwinds and strategic investments — the print will be a key short-term catalyst. What To Expect From General Mills’s (GIS) Q1 Earnings

General Mills reports Q1 results this Wednesday before the open; previews flag likely revenue and EPS pressure from promotions, cost headwinds and strategic investments — the print will be a key short-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple downward EPS revisions across FY2026–FY2028 and several quarters (including cuts to FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028), and holds a “Strong Sell” stance — a material negative for sentiment and near-term expectations.

Zacks Research issued multiple downward EPS revisions across FY2026–FY2028 and several quarters (including cuts to FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028), and holds a “Strong Sell” stance — a material negative for sentiment and near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target from $46 to $43 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, reducing upside implied by analyst targets and likely contributing to selling pressure. Barclays Lowers PT on GIS

Barclays trimmed its price target from $46 to $43 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, reducing upside implied by analyst targets and likely contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Zacks, Yahoo) warn that promotions, cost pressures and investments are likely to depress Q3/Q1 results and margins — reinforcing the negative revisions and making the upcoming print a risk event. GIS Q3 Earnings Preview (Zacks)

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.