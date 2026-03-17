Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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