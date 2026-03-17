Loews Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Loews Corp cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ferguson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Definitive proxy and transition filings — The company filed a Definitive Proxy Statement, additional proxy soliciting material and a Transition Report with the SEC; investors often view this as a catalyst because it increases clarity around board/management changes and can lead to actions that unlock value (or a negotiated settlement). Ferguson Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Transition Report

Definitive proxy and transition filings — The company filed a Definitive Proxy Statement, additional proxy soliciting material and a Transition Report with the SEC; investors often view this as a catalyst because it increases clarity around board/management changes and can lead to actions that unlock value (or a negotiated settlement). Neutral Sentiment: Entertainment headlines using the “Ferguson” name (Rebecca Ferguson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson, Tony Ferguson) are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s business and are not material to FERG’s fundamentals or near‑term stock moves. Example: Rebecca Ferguson streaming success on Apple TV. Rebecca Ferguson’s 2-Part Sci-Fi Masterpiece Surges on Apple TV’s Streaming Charts

Entertainment headlines using the “Ferguson” name (Rebecca Ferguson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson, Tony Ferguson) are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s business and are not material to FERG’s fundamentals or near‑term stock moves. Example: Rebecca Ferguson streaming success on Apple TV. Neutral Sentiment: Other celebrity press (multiple items about actors and public figures named Ferguson) is noise for investors in Ferguson plc and unlikely to move the stock. (See the list of entertainment links provided with the raw feed.)

Other celebrity press (multiple items about actors and public figures named Ferguson) is noise for investors in Ferguson plc and unlikely to move the stock. (See the list of entertainment links provided with the raw feed.) Negative Sentiment: Recent operating/earnings backdrop — Ferguson missed consensus EPS in its Feb. 24 quarter (reported $1.99 vs. $2.24 expected) and revenue growth was modest; the stock is trading below both its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages, a technical headwind that could limit upside absent clear governance/strategic outcomes.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FERG stock opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average is $240.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

View Our Latest Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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