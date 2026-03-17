Loews Corp Has $15.09 Million Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

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Brookfield Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Brookfield Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

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Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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