Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.50. 172,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 446,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.45.

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 10.33. The company has a market cap of £7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.38.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

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Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

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