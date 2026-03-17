Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in GSR IV Acquisition Corp. $GSRFU

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSRFU. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in GSR IV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,669,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,162,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,122,000. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,082,000.

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GSR IV Acquisition Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GSRFU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. GSR IV Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

GSR IV Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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