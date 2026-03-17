Linden Advisors LP Sells 275,000 Shares of Spark I Acquisition Corporation $SPKL

Linden Advisors LP cut its stake in Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Spark I Acquisition worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPKL. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Spark I Acquisition by 558.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 834,049 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKL opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Spark I Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spark I Acquisition in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spark I Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SPKL. Formed in 2020, the company has no commercial operations of its own and was established to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check company, Spark I Acquisition holds funds in trust until it identifies and completes a business combination target.

The company’s primary focus is on identifying high-growth businesses, with an emphasis on sectors such as technology, industrials and consumer products.

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