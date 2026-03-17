Linden Advisors LP Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $318.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.78 and a 200-day moving average of $408.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.84.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $722,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,059,048.45. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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