Linden Advisors LP Acquires 438,000 Shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. $VCIC

Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Vine Hill Capital Investment were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIC. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 66.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 799,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 319,491 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,666,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $11,549,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period.

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Vine Hill Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIC opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.80 million, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Vine Hill Capital Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report).

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