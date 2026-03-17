Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 50,746 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,746 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 3.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nutrien worth $31,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

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Nutrien Stock Down 6.2%

NTR stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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