Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 47,877 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,877 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 2.6% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Further Reading

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