Lincluden Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 437.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. SAP makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,305,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 842,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,102,000 after purchasing an additional 773,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SAP by 9,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SAP by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,304,000 after purchasing an additional 308,629 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Santander raised shares of SAP to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $283.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.57 and a 200 day moving average of $241.14. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $187.93 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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