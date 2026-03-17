Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,545 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,199,000 after buying an additional 534,904 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,670.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,041,000 after buying an additional 388,174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,530,000 after buying an additional 383,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 996,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,834,000 after buying an additional 381,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market note — Apollo’s Torsten Slok warned the S&P 500 concentration could rise as the largest names take more weight, a broad-market observation that is neutral for APO specifically but frames investor risk in crowded markets. Article Title

Macro/market note — Apollo’s Torsten Slok warned the S&P 500 concentration could rise as the largest names take more weight, a broad-market observation that is neutral for APO specifically but frames investor risk in crowded markets. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class action notices and plaintiff-solicitation filings were issued today (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky et al.), citing investigative reports about alleged undisclosed ties and claiming prior “no business” assurances were false — litigation risk and potential damages/settlement exposure are weighing on the stock. APO ALERT: Hagens Berman Investor Alert (GlobeNewswire)

Multiple securities class action notices and plaintiff-solicitation filings were issued today (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky et al.), citing investigative reports about alleged undisclosed ties and claiming prior “no business” assurances were false — litigation risk and potential damages/settlement exposure are weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Senior Apollo executive John Zito publicly said private-equity software valuations are “all wrong,” warning that lenders to smaller software companies might recover only 20–40 cents on the dollar — this raises concerns about write-down risk, mark-to-market pressure on portfolio valuations and potential earnings/fee impact. John Zito on software valuations

Senior Apollo executive John Zito publicly said private-equity software valuations are “all wrong,” warning that lenders to smaller software companies might recover only 20–40 cents on the dollar — this raises concerns about write-down risk, mark-to-market pressure on portfolio valuations and potential earnings/fee impact. Negative Sentiment: Options market activity is bearish — unusually large put buying occurred today (about 15,843 puts, ~40% above typical volume), indicating traders are positioning for further downside or hedging concentrated exposure. (Market data reported today.)

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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