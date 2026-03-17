Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,560,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 0.9%

AVGO stock opened at $324.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.36 and its 200 day moving average is $345.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains highly bullish — nearly all covering analysts rate AVGO Buy and median price targets sit well above the current level, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More.

Company fundamentals and guidance are backing the AI story: recent quarterly results beat estimates, Broadcom reported large AI revenue (reported ~$12B FY25) and guided substantial AI revenue for the quarter — commentary that validates continued demand from hyperscalers and AI custom chip builds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More.

Capital return activity is notable — Broadcom is stepping up buybacks, which can support the share price by reducing float and signaling management confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More.

Product and roadmap news: Broadcom announced availability of the Taurus™ BCM83640, reinforcing its competitive position in networking and AI infrastructure components. Product cadence helps underwrite medium‑term revenue growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More.

Political/investor-interest signal: multiple members of Congress disclosed buys of AVGO — a datapoint that can attract retail attention but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: Ameriprise disclosed a ~6.6% reduction in its AVGO position, a small headwind that could add selling pressure if other large holders follow suit. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,844 shares of company stock valued at $145,624,987. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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