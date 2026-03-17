Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,283 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $314,663.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,044.31. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,064 shares of company stock valued at $988,292. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.55%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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