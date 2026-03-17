Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 144,860 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144,860 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in American International Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American International Group Stock Down 0.2%

American International Group stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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