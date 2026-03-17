Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Radian Group worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $3,470,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $85,785,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 1,049.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

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Radian Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.99% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $300.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RDN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

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