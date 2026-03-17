Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,826 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,649,000 after acquiring an additional 232,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000,000 after acquiring an additional 722,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 667,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

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SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

SPX Technologies stock opened at $203.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $246.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $216.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Further Reading

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