Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $721,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,844,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,100,000 after buying an additional 1,991,860 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,942,000 after buying an additional 1,966,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,891,000 after buying an additional 1,445,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,175.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $5,099,565.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,134.08. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, New Street Research set a $98.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5%

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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