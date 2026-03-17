Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.00.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.7%

MUSA opened at $459.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $523.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.75% and a net margin of 2.43%.Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total transaction of $139,669.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,503.68. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Renee M. Bacon sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.61, for a total transaction of $1,105,206.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,084.63. This represents a 47.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,365. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

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