Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,346 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

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Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BSY stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

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Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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