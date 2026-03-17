Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,732,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,504,000 after purchasing an additional 603,004 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 86.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,135,000 after buying an additional 1,172,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after acquiring an additional 75,574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lennar by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after acquiring an additional 168,196 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 price target on Lennar in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $103.43.

More Lennar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target to $107 from $122 and moved to a “neutral” rating (still showing ~11.4% upside from the $96.01 reference). The cut signals more cautious near‑term views from a major shop but leaves room for upside if fundamentals stabilize. Read More.

UBS lowered its price target to $107 from $122 and moved to a “neutral” rating (still showing ~11.4% upside from the $96.01 reference). The cut signals more cautious near‑term views from a major shop but leaves room for upside if fundamentals stabilize. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $100 (from $105) and kept an “equal weight” rating, implying only modest upside vs. current price — a mild cautionary signal rather than an outright sell recommendation. Read More. Read More.

Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $100 (from $105) and kept an “equal weight” rating, implying only modest upside vs. current price — a mild cautionary signal rather than an outright sell recommendation. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HousingWire ran an analysis on Lennar’s margin positioning and CEO Stuart Miller’s “circuit breaker” comments — debating whether management can protect margins as demand softens. The piece raises questions but doesn’t provide a definitive catalyst; it increases investor uncertainty around profitability trends. Read More.

HousingWire ran an analysis on Lennar’s margin positioning and CEO Stuart Miller’s “circuit breaker” comments — debating whether management can protect margins as demand softens. The piece raises questions but doesn’t provide a definitive catalyst; it increases investor uncertainty around profitability trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its target to $85 and moved to “underweight,” the steepest downgrade among recent shop notes — this is a direct bearish signal and increases selling pressure. Read More.

Barclays cut its target to $85 and moved to “underweight,” the steepest downgrade among recent shop notes — this is a direct bearish signal and increases selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its target to $95 (from $110) and set a “hold” rating, implying limited near‑term upside and contributing to the negative analyst tone. Read More.

Truist lowered its target to $95 (from $110) and set a “hold” rating, implying limited near‑term upside and contributing to the negative analyst tone. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition in Texas’ Hill Country is intensifying against out‑of‑state developer Lennar Homes, which could delay projects, increase permitting/entitlement costs, and raise reputational/regulatory risk in an important market. That ground‑level pushback adds a tangible operational risk. Read More.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.17 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). Lennar had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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