Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 106.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,412,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,022 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,299,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 193,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,536,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,994,000 after buying an additional 427,467 shares during the last quarter.

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DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Evercore raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on DRH

Insider Activity at DiamondRock Hospitality

In other news, CAO Steve Spierto sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $39,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,977 shares in the company, valued at $774,311.61. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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