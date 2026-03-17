Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 415.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $268,649,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 918,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,624,000 after purchasing an additional 702,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Autodesk Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $249.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.96.

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Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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