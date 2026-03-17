Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,903 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,058,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,135,000 after purchasing an additional 852,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,257,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,653,000 after buying an additional 192,139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,839,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,503,000 after buying an additional 144,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,508,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,042,000 after buying an additional 685,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 target price on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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