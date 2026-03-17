Light Street Capital Management LLC Takes $29.48 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,477,000. Datadog comprises about 5.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Datadog as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.29, a PEG ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 238,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,960,101.12. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $48,415,898. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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