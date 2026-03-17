Light Street Capital Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. monday.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 76.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 219.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $157.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Key monday.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announces a class action for purchasers of MNDY common stock during the alleged class period and encourages investors to secure counsel. ROSEN class action notice

Rosen Law Firm announces a class action for purchasers of MNDY common stock during the alleged class period and encourages investors to secure counsel. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds monday.com investors of the securities class action deadline (May 11, 2026) and is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers in the same date range. Faruqi & Faruqi reminder

Faruqi & Faruqi reminds monday.com investors of the securities class action deadline (May 11, 2026) and is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers in the same date range. Negative Sentiment: Robbins LLP (and Robbins Geller/RGRD Law announcements) reminds shareholders of lead-plaintiff deadlines and opportunities to participate in the class action against monday.com. Robbins LLP reminder

Robbins LLP (and Robbins Geller/RGRD Law announcements) reminds shareholders of lead-plaintiff deadlines and opportunities to participate in the class action against monday.com. Negative Sentiment: Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz encourages MNDY shareholders to inquire about the securities fraud class action; similar notices published on Business Wire and TMCNet. Frank R. Cruz notice

Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz encourages MNDY shareholders to inquire about the securities fraud class action; similar notices published on Business Wire and TMCNet. Negative Sentiment: DJS Law Group notifies investors of a securities law suit against monday.com alleging violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) and Rule 10b‑5. DJS Law Group notice

DJS Law Group notifies investors of a securities law suit against monday.com alleging violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) and Rule 10b‑5. Negative Sentiment: The Schall Law Firm is soliciting investors to lead the monday.com securities fraud lawsuit, reiterating the same class-period allegations. Schall Law Firm notice

The Schall Law Firm is soliciting investors to lead the monday.com securities fraud lawsuit, reiterating the same class-period allegations. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC urges monday.com investors to act and notes a lead-plaintiff deadline of May 11, 2026 for the class action alleging investor harm. Bronstein Gewirtz notice

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.00. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $316.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 9.64%.The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

See Also

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