Light Street Capital Management LLC Invests $18.77 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.2% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba created the Alibaba Token Hub (ATH) to consolidate Tongyi Laboratory, MaaS and other AI businesses under CEO Eddie Wu — a move aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption and building token/revenue models that could unlock new, higher‑margin monetization. Read More.

Alibaba created the Alibaba Token Hub (ATH) to consolidate Tongyi Laboratory, MaaS and other AI businesses under CEO Eddie Wu — a move aimed at accelerating enterprise AI adoption and building token/revenue models that could unlock new, higher‑margin monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: media reports of the new AI unit and CEO leadership prompted an immediate positive market response, helping lift BABA shares as investors price in clearer AI governance and go‑to‑market plans. Read More.

Market reaction: media reports of the new AI unit and CEO leadership prompted an immediate positive market response, helping lift BABA shares as investors price in clearer AI governance and go‑to‑market plans. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Qwen adoption is strong — reported growth reached ~100M MAUs within two months of beta and 203M by Feb 2026 — indicating meaningful user traction that could support future monetization if conversion or enterprise pricing accelerates. Read More.

Qwen adoption is strong — reported growth reached ~100M MAUs within two months of beta and 203M by Feb 2026 — indicating meaningful user traction that could support future monetization if conversion or enterprise pricing accelerates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Alibaba may launch an enterprise‑focused Qwen agent as soon as this week, which would be a near-term product milestone but with uncertain revenue timing and scale. Read More.

Reports say Alibaba may launch an enterprise‑focused Qwen agent as soon as this week, which would be a near-term product milestone but with uncertain revenue timing and scale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba is also expanding consumer AI access (OpenClaw/JVS Claw app) to broaden user engagement — useful for adoption metrics but unclear how quickly it will convert into profitable revenue. Read More.

Alibaba is also expanding consumer AI access (OpenClaw/JVS Claw app) to broaden user engagement — useful for adoption metrics but unclear how quickly it will convert into profitable revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Monetization and margin risk: analysts warn free Qwen usage raises compute costs and Alibaba’s quick‑commerce businesses continue to pressure profitability, prompting at least one downgrade ahead of Q3 FY26 results. Those near‑term earnings risks could cap upside. Read More.

Monetization and margin risk: analysts warn free Qwen usage raises compute costs and Alibaba’s quick‑commerce businesses continue to pressure profitability, prompting at least one downgrade ahead of Q3 FY26 results. Those near‑term earnings risks could cap upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution and competition risks: senior AI personnel departures, intensified AI competition and weak Chinese consumer spending are cited as headwinds that could slow monetization and margin recovery. Read More.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:BABA opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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