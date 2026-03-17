Light Street Capital Management LLC Buys 322,680 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,680 shares during the period. BILL accounts for about 8.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of BILL worth $50,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,386,000 after buying an additional 371,265 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BILL by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth $26,485,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,737,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BILL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.90, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Profile

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BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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