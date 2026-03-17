LifeMD (LFMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD):

3/16/2026 – LifeMD was upgraded by Mizuho from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from $6.00.

3/14/2026 – LifeMD was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/12/2026 – LifeMD was given a new $10.00 price target by Loop Capital.

3/11/2026 – LifeMD had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2026 – LifeMD had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/10/2026 – LifeMD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

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