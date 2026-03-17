Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,211.09%.

Here are the key takeaways from Lifecore Biomedical’s conference call:

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The company reported strong recent results with Q4 2025 revenues of $35.7 million (+10%) and a seven‑month transition period revenue of $75.5 million (+20%) Lifecore highlighted major operational wins supporting a 2027 inflection—successful qualification of its five‑head isolator filler for Europe/Asia and HA qualification for Japan position it to support a planned >2x increase in aseptic fill demand from its largest customer. The company pushed expected launch timelines for its late‑stage pipeline from 2026–2029 to 2027–2030 , citing customer development changes and financing issues, which delays potential commercialization revenue. Management has materially reduced operating expenses, improved liquidity to approximately $39 million (including ~$17.5M cash), paid down ~$20M of debt, and expects >$10M free cash flow in 2026, supporting financial stability. 2026 guidance: revenue of $120–125 million , net loss of $28.9–33.4 million , and adjusted EBITDA of $20.5–25 million , with the outlook explicitly contingent on customer supply‑chain shifts, inventory timing and a delayed commercial launch.

The company reported strong recent results with and a seven‑month transition period revenue of

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFCR opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.76.

Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFCR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth $3,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 242,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFCR shares. Barrington Research upgraded Lifecore Biomedical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Lifecore Biomedical to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFCR

About Lifecore Biomedical

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Lifecore Biomedical, Inc is a publicly traded specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (HA)–based products that address medical and aesthetic needs. Lifecore’s proprietary HA formulations are designed to meet strict regulatory standards for purity, consistency and performance in highly regulated markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology and wound care.

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