Lido Advisors LLC Sells 6,363 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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