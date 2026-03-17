Lido Advisors LLC Sells 17,941 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 172,196 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 60,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $119.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.62 and a 52-week high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3312 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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