Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 160,141 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,107,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 447.5% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $98.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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