Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,386 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 3.41% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $590,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $888,000. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 380,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares during the period.

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Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

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