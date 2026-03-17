Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,469 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 967,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,437,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 193.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 192,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 126,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 80,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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