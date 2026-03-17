Lido Advisors LLC Buys 11,176 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

TJX opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.