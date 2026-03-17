Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 140.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

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General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $354.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,394,759.13. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,176.25. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,620 shares of company stock worth $24,952,942 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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