Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 80,852 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

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