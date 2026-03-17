Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 78.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 710 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 91.40%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.50 to $76.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $79,925,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

See Also

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