Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 67,382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

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